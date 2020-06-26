This past Sunday was Father’s Day. I hope all the fathers that read this article had a happy Father’s Day.
I didn’t have the opportunity to have a relationship with my father as he died when I was three months old. We need real fathers. Any man can be a father, but it takes a real man to be a daddy. Anyone can father a child, but being a dad takes a lifetime. Fathers play a role in every child’s life that cannot be filled by others. This role can have a large impact on a child and help shape him or her into the person they become.
Pediatric Associates of Franklin made some of the following statements and I would like to share them with you.
“Fathers, like mothers, are pillars in the development of a child’s emotional well-being. Children look to their fathers to lay down the rules and enforce them. They also look to their fathers to provide a feeling of security, both physical and emotional. Children want to make their fathers proud, and an involved father promotes inner growth and strength. Studies have shown that when fathers are affectionate and supportive, it greatly affects a child’s understanding and social development. It also instills an overall sense of well-being and self confidence. Fathers set the bar for relationships with others. Fathers not only influence, who we are inside, but how we have relationships with people as we grow. The way a father treats his child will influence what he or she looks for in other people. Friends, lovers, and spouses will all be chosen based on how the child perceived the meaning of the relationship with his or her father. The patterns a father sets in the relationships with his children will dictate how his children relate with other people. Young girls depend on their fathers for security and emotional support. A father shows his daughter what a good relationship with a man is like. If a father is loving and gentle, his daughter will look for those qualities in men when she’s old enough to begin dating. If a father is strong and valiant, she will relate closely to men of the same character. Unlike girls, who model their relationships with others based on their father’s character, boys model themselves after their father’s character. Boys will seek approval from their fathers from a very young age. As human beings, we grow up by imitating the behavior of those around us; that’s how we learn to function in the world. If a father is caring and treats people with respect, the young boy will grow up much the same. When a father is absent, young boys look to other male figures to set the “rules” for how to behave and survive in the world.”
Also, I’d like to say that real dads support their children, without the law telling them they have to. The reason why some single moms are doing double duty is because men are failing to do their part as dads.
There are some real dads here today. Don’t forget to tell your dad you love him and thank him for being there.