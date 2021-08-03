“He who dwells in the shelter of the most high will rest in the shadow of the almighty.
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
Psalm 91
OLIVIA - When three severe winter storms swept through Texas in February, cutting power to thousands of homes across the state, the Bayside Community Church in Olivia was ready to assist those in need in its community.
As temperatures continued to plummet outside, from inside its fellowship hall the small congregation was at the ready providing shelter for 11 people for three days in the form of warmth, blankets, hot meals, cups of coffee, snacks, water and cots, but most of all its members gave two of the most precious commodities- hope and comfort.
This tight-knit community, with the church as its social hub, is no stranger to disaster preparedness or response. For doing their part during the freeze, the church recently received The American Red Cross Guardian Partnership Award for the Coastal Bend Chapter.
This award goes to a company or organization that prevents or prepares for emergencies in an exemplary manner, and one that has sponsored Red Cross trainings for its employees and/or supports the Red Cross in mission-related activities for two or more years, according to Debbie Ellsworth, disaster program manager of the Crossroads Territory for the American Red Cross.
The church has participated as a Red Cross partner-run location for almost 10 years, Ellsworth said.
“By enhancing the partnership with this group, the community has benefited from preparedness and safety. This group not only provides shelter assistance in situations, but offers preparedness and life-saving training. Sheltering is one of the areas that the community is well versed in and the group is appreciated and held in high regard.”
A small generator was provided to this shelter during the ice incident when many Calhoun County residents were faced with no power, no water in some instances due to frozen pipes, and no internet service - -all things people take for granted, Ellsworth said
“Various alternate methods were utilized to make everyone comfortable and safe. This group has really stepped up to the plate and has rightfully earned the Guardian Partnership Award.”
Ellsworth welcomes residents and groups (churches, organizations, companies, etc.) to assist in humanitarian tasks to help their community.
“By being on the coast, Calhoun County is vulnerable to floods, heat waves and hurricane situations. The American Red Cross has a very good cooperative relationship to assist this community become more resilient. Those individuals wanting more information or to sign up are welcome to contact me.”
To contact Ellsworth, call 361-676-0041, go by 1501 E. Red River, Suite A in Victoria, or email debbie.ellsworth@redcross.org.
Try imagining a place where it’s always safe and warm
Come in, she said
I’ll give ya shelter from the storm
Lyrics from “Shelter From the Storm” by Bob Dylan
Little by little, the church has won over the unincorporated community, population 215, said Bayside Pastor Ruben Castillo, who has more than 30-years experience with emergency management and safety.
”We are a certified Red Cross shelter. Have been for five years. During Hurricane Harvey, we served over 850 meals. Anytime there is a local or area disaster the Bayside church family stands by prepared and ready,” said Castillo. “It could be a fire or a flood within the community, and we are prepared to receive any evacuees.”
Castillo and church members receive annual training. They were prepared for the freeze, ordering a small generator to power the fellowship hall as soon as weather reports predicted long-term freezing temperatures. It arrived two days before the temperatures dropped.
“Calhoun County Emergency Management contacted us and advised me that they would be sending people because people were in need of a warming station,” Castillo said.
Announcements were made on the church’s social media page and website that space was available. People came from Olivia, Port Alto, Point Comfort and Port Lavaca, including an elderly couple. They showered at church members’ homes.
“The community was very proud that we were able to do this,” Castillo said.
Disaster often breeds invention. When one of the shelter occupants turned 87, Castillo and wife Shelley, who shared a birthday with the elderly man, used an Advent candle for their shared cake in the absence of regular candles.
“We sang them happy birthday. He started to cry. It was a moving moment. It was beautiful,” Castillo said.
The freeze also exposed a weakness-no space for pets, the pastor said.
“We are expanding to include kennels. We had someone bring a pet turtle.”
This expansion includes plans for a new fellowship hall/multipurpose building/ Red Cross shelter to be completed in 2023.
“It’s a joy to be able to help people, and to be able to share the love of Christ with everyone. That is what we are called to do,” Castillo said. “We had people stop for hot coffee. They’d come back later for lunch.”
Castillo believes his family and others came to Olivia for this reason-to be of service.
“We are being used by Jesus for his glory. He gets the glory, we don’t. He’s brought us from everywhere. I want everybody to know that God is doing a great work here with real people. Our slogan is real people, living real lives serving a real God.”
To contact the church, call 361-893-5918.