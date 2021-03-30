The churches of Seadrift got together for a community gathering last Saturday at the Bayfront Pavilion in Bayfront Park of Seadrift.
Members and pastors of the United Methodist Church, the First Baptist Church, and the Iglesia Pentecostal Church attended.
The Campbell family played music for those in attendance.
Pastor Cody Logan of the Seadrift First United Methodist Church said it’s a small community and has many churches, and it feels good to have a comfortable place to worship, but he added the “Kingdom of God“ is much bigger.
“None of us is complete without the other, so this has been an event about a year and a half in the making,” Logan said.
Logan hopes to get all the churches together in the coming months. The Community Church and Assemblies of God were not in attendance, but the goal is to get the whole house of God together “every once a while,” Logan said.
The event is still in the development stage, but the goal is to let all the music from all different churches give people what they are used to, Logan said.
“So far, pastors have been on board, and congregations and everyone in town know each other anyway,” Logan said. “So, there is no reason we can’t come outside our normal style and worship together.”