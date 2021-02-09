The inspired penman, James, makes this very astute observation, “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only” (James 1.22). His words do not need man’s explanation, but let me ask something nonetheless. Isn’t James emphasizing the that fact that God wants and needs his children to do the things he wants us to do and not just to acknowledge what he has said?
Now, if you are a parent you know exactly what that means. As children, we are notorious for hearing our parent’s wishes, (i.e., “clean your room, do your homework”) without ever applying those words to our lives. James is saying that is not acceptable to God.
Elsewhere, another inspired penman wrote, “But also for this very reason, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self-control, to self-control perseverance, to perseverance godliness, to godliness brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness love. For if these things are yours and abound, you will be neither barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 1.5-8). Peter’s words also need no explanation; however, I think we all agree that his encouragement is to make Christianity an active part of our life, rather than a passive one.
Another penman, Paul, also chimes in on this subject. He tells us we need to be “kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another” (Romans 12.10), and “But concerning brotherly love you have no need that I should write to you, for you yourselves are taught by God to love one another” (1 Thessalonians 4.9). James, Peter and Paul are all telling us the same thing: Christianity is to be a living, active and recognizable part of our lives. Not only do we know we are to love one another – we are to show that love for one another.
You see, the church of the New Testament is a very special thing, bought with the blood of Christ and established by him, where love of our God and of each other abounds. The New Testament church is truly a place where male and female, old and young, rich and poor, Christians of all nationalities are one (Galatians 3.28). We are to love those who have put on Christ because Christians are God’s family and we are brothers and sisters.
God wants us to practice brotherly love, not to just talk about it. He wants us to do brotherly love. How? By being a Christian. Taking food to shut-ins, sending note, making a call, raking some leaves, taking someone to their doctor appointment, mowing someone’s grass. Serve others and help those who already doing just that. Take a real interest in those around you. Show love and compassion. Be forgiving.
Our early brethren were known for their love… “By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13.35).