For me, there is just something about this time of year. I love the Christmas season. I love that moment in time when the calendar changes and we can begin to sing Christmas carols the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Don’t get me wrong, And if there is one thing I know, this year, we need more Christmas.
Don’t we need some Peace On Earth and Goodwill to Man? Don’t we need some Silent Night, Holy Night? Don’t we need the appearance of angels in our lives. Don’t we need the sudden joy of shepherds. Don’t we need the blessed hope of a baby whose very name means salvation? We need someone to save us. From this bitterness. From this hostility. From fighting or despair and depression.
The pastor of a small church in a small town called Arnsdorf needed this reminder. His name was Father Josef Mohr. The church was made up of “everyday people.” They were simple people who worked the farm. They were hard workers. In this town there were more poor than rich. They worked long hours and endured harsh winters. Christmas was one of the few times where people could just relax. The pastor did his best to make the holiday service special for his flock.
But this year, 1818, he had a problem. The old organ had become unfit for use. Mice had eaten at the bellows. The church needed a new one, but they didn’t have the money. Father Mohr went to his organist and expressed his concern, “We must have something special for midnight mass.”
What is Christmas without music, they wondered? Max Lucado describes it like this: On the day before Christmas Eve, the Father was called to administer last rites to a dying woman. By the time he returned to Arnsdorf, the hour was late. The valley and the village lay in darkness. The priest paused on a height overlooking the town. The events had left him sad: the useless organ, the death of a parishioner, the cold night and long journey.
His heart, like the valley, was lost in shadows. But then he saw a faint light of a distant home. Against the black curtain of night, it shone even brighter. The priest pondered the light, then thought to himself: It must have been something like this–that silent, holy night in Bethlehem.
Suddenly inspired, he hurried home, sat over his desk and wrote:
Silent Night, Holy Night, All is dark, save the light, Yonder where they sweet vigils keep, O’er the Babe, who, in silent sleep, Rests in heavenly peace, Rests in heavenly peace. Silent night, peaceful night, Darkness flies, all is light; Shepherds hear the angels sing. Alleluia! Hail the King, Christ the Savior is born, Christ the Savior is born.
Upon arising the next morning, he took his lyrics to Franz Gruber, his organist. Within moments, Gruber imagined the perfect melody. When he sang the song to his wife, she told him, “We will die, you and I, but this song will live.”
It has. Christmas is not Christmas without the song, “Silent Night”. We cherish its promise. Even though the world still sits in shadows and death casts its shroud. Misfortune may silence the organ. Yet, whatever the world brings, the light of Jesus still shines.
Thank God it’s Christmas. Because this Christmas, we really need Christmas.