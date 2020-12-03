Many Bible passages speak of God’s love for mankind. In fact, Jesus Himself said, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3.16). The inspired penman, Paul, says in another verse, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5.8). And truly, many other passages could be mentioned, but these will suffice.
The action of God’s love is the basis of the gospel. The gospel being God’s plan for man’s salvation (1 Corinthians 15.1-4). It is by the gospel that man is called to God, and thereby called to salvation. “…because God from the beginning chose you for salvation through sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the truth, to which He called you by our gospel, for the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Thessalonians 2.13-14). The gospel message holds the key to our salvation, and all Christians echo the words of Paul, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek” (Romans 1.16).
Concerning salvation: God gave His Son as a sacrifice, or payment for our sins. His act of love for us, however, calls for a loving response from us as well. The most effective way man can demonstrate his love for God, in response to the love God has already demonstrated, is by obeying the gospel. We do that by dying to our life of sin, being born again by the water and the spirit and then raised up reborn, forgiven, and saved in Christ (Romans 6.3-5).
Having said all that, let me jump to the moral of this article. There has never been, in the history of the world, a time where so much violence, hatred and disagreement has been on display, than is seen in our world today. God has abundantly demonstrated His love for us through the gospel message, and we demonstrate our un-appreciation for Him by showing such violence hatred toward each other. My friends, “how can we say we love God and hate our fellow man?” (1 John 4.20).
God expects obedience from those who acknowledge Him. He holds us accountable. Jesus said in Matthew 22.37, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.
On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.” And finally, John wrote in 1 John 4.7, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”