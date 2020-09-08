All things have been handed over to me by my father, and no one knows the son except the father, and no one knows the father except the son and anyone to whom the son chooses to reveal him. (Matthew 11:27)
The question that this passage causes me to ask is this: “Was this man Jesus, is this man Jesus, God?”
First notice that both the Father and the Son are discussed.
Second, both are said to have exclusive knowledge of one another.
“No one knows the Son except the Father.”
“No one knows the Father except the Son.”
This except does not mean that Jesus’ disciples did not know Jesus, but instead that there is a way in which the father knows the son, which is exclusive to him, and therefore there is a way in which the son knows the Father and it is exclusive to the son.
Third, both the father and the son share this exclusive knowledge of one another. This gives us a glimpse into something that they share.
Fourth, Jesus speaks these words right after he says; “All things have been handed over to me by my Father.” This clearly puts the knowledge that the father and son share in the realm of the divine life of God having authority over all things.
So, let me draw a couple of conclusions:
First, there is a distinction between the father and the son. They are not the same person.
Second, there is an order in the relationship of between the father and son, the son, who is now God and man, is given authority over all things, because the flow of authority starts with the father like the headwaters of a river.
Third, the son’s knowledge is equal to the Father’s knowledge.
Fourth, the son’s knowledge is continually equal to the person of the father. That is as eternal, and infinite as the Father is, so is the son’s knowledge of the father. In other words, if the father is infinite, then the son’s knowledge of the father is also infinite.
Fifth, this shows that God is as the traditional Christian doctrine has defined him. One God in three persons.
Our confession, the 1689 London Baptist Confession states it this way: This divine and infinite Being consists of three real persons, the father, the word or son, and the Holy Spirit. These three have the same substance, power, and eternity, each having the whole divine essence without this essence being divided. The father is not derived from anyone, neither begotten nor proceeding. The son is eternally begotten of the father. The Holy Spirit proceeds from the father and the son. All three are infinite and without beginning and are therefore only one God, who is not to be divided in nature and being. Yet these three are distinguished by several distinctive characteristics and personal relations. This truth of the Trinity is the foundation of all of our fellowship with God and of our comforting dependence on him. (1689 London Baptist Confession Chapter 3.3)
Therefore, we ought to listen to him, obey him, follow him, trust him, and worship him. In a day when everything is in an ugly fluid mess, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Trust in him.