Hello friends. We are all living through times that no one could have imagined. Everything has changed from jobs, shopping, entertainment and family life. All because of COVID-19, or the Corona virus. It is named that because of the crown-like image on the virus cell. I’m not writing to give any more attention to the virus, but to encourage whoever may be reading this that it will end, and we will bounce back. Hang in there.
What I want to share as I write tonight at 1:30 in the morning watching the news is about a different, more important, crown and the one who wears it. While this pandemic seems to be wreaking havoc on communities, employment, and finances, it is parading itself around as a power-hungry king demanding his subjects to fear him. You don’t need to look far to see multitudes succumbing to this demand to fear this crowned king.
“Are you making light of what is going on? Do you not see sickness and real lives being lost?”
It is heartbreaking to see what is happening. But in the middle of it all, there is one who also sees what is happening. This one, the one whom I serve, the one who I loved and am loved by. The one who also loves you. As a matter of fact, this one loves the world. This one both has worn and is wearing a more important crown. This One has a name that is above COVID-19. The name of this one is Jesus Christ.
As we enter both Passover and Easter seasons, we remember the sacrificial work of a lamb, both literal and a foreshadow. At Passover, the children of God were to take a lamb per family and put its blood on the doorposts of the house. That points to the Lamb of God, while being sacrificed for your and mine forgiveness and salvation, wearing a crown. The crown of thorns was placed (hammered) on Christ’s head while he was mocked. Little did they know they were truly crowning a king.
As we look to Easter Sunday, we celebrate the fact that the story was far from over. There was a death and a burial, but there was also a resurrection! Because of the resurrection, His subjects, those that have received him as Savior fear him. Not a fear that makes us afraid, but one that causes us to be in reverential awe of him. This Jesus is King of Kings and Lord of Lords and wears a crown not made by human hands. If he is not your king today, I want to encourage you that he truly loves you and is lovingly pursuing you. You can trust the heart of this king even when you don’t understand everything around you.
We will get through this together. We will not be stopped. Be encouraged. Love each other and help when and where you can. A huge thank you to all first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, small business owners, and our local authorities. We appreciate the job you are doing and the sacrifices you are making. God bless you.