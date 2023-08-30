By Noe Escobar
“The just shall live by faith”
Habakkuk 2:4
The author of the Book of Habakkuk wrestled with a problem commonly raised in the Bible— why does God allow evil in the world?
Habakkuk’s ultimate answer to this age-old question was that God brings judgement and punishment on all evil doers.
The prophet saw Israel practicing corruption and injustice. He predicted it’s defeat and enslavement by the Babylonian Empire.
Further, he saw that God’s justice would eventually cause the Babylonians to fall due to their wickedness and idolatry.
Habakkuk saw God as the judge of all humans.He saw history as a testimony to God’s final judgement.
The righteous man shall live in that he will not face judgement from God; rather in return for his faith he shall be given eternal life.
The Apostle Paul tells the Romans, “Only by faith in Christ are we made righteous.” (Romans 5:19)
It is Christ’s righteousness that saves us, and the only way to receive that gift is to trust in Him.
“Whosoever believes in the son has eternal life.” (John 3:36)
Faith and righteousness go together like peas and carrots. You can’t have one without the other. It is the perfect combination. God does not have to explain himself to us. The events that happen in this world, rarely make any sense, so “the just shall live by faith.” The lives that we live should be an expression of our faith in God.
Most prophets spoke to the people for God. Habakkuk spoke to God for the people. He lived during hard times. He saw the righteous suffering and the wicked prospering. He asked God, why?
Why does he allow for these kind of things to happen? He could not understand why bad things happen to good people. Why does sometimes evil win over righteous? He could not see God’s hand move or His face to be seen.
So God reminded Habakkuk, “the just shall live by faith.” He realized he didn’t understand God’s way or timing pattern. However, he could not doubt God’s love. Faith reminds us that we may not totally or fully grasp God’s plan for our life, but we must trust in Him. God sees all things. He is so high, He can see us from above and can descend so low that He sees us from below. He can see all things at a glance. He will keep us on our feet as we walk the treacherous paths of life. He may not get us out of the trenches but He will see us though them. He is here for us and has promised to never leave us alone. He cares so much for us and He never makes mistakes. Even when the night is dark and the storm is raging, He is there. You can’t see the hand of God, but you can trust the heart of God.
Will you put your trust in Him today? Trust him for His goodness, His mercy, and His love. Trust Him because He is God.
Habakkuk affirmed that even if everything he relied on failed, even if the whole world around him was crumbling down, he still put his trust on God.
Remember, “the just shall live by faith.” Amen!
Noe Escobar is Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Port Lavaca, Texas. 361-655-1371.