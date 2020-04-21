Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
“Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”-Psalm 119:105
Light is something that we all depend on every day. When we are in a dark room, we need light, a candle, lamp, nightlight or other type of light, so that we can see where we are going. If we are outside camping, we need the light of a campfire or a flashlight to help us see our surroundings.
Our spiritual life is no different. We trust that Jesus Christ is the true light. We trust that Jesus leads us. We also trust in God’s word. We trust that God’s word is our guide. In many ways God’s word is our spiritual flashlight. God’s word helps us see things as God sees things, especially in the dark world that we live in today.
Reading, meditating, and studying God’s holy word will do so much for us. God’s word is not only our guide; God’s Word also helps to light our path so that we can become even closer to God.
There is no doubt that we are living in an uncertain time right now. The COVID-19 virus has many of us on edge. We wonder where this came from. We wonder why this virus is wreaking so much havoc. We wonder how long this virus will last.
In midst of all of the uncertainty, we have hope. Even in this uncertain time, we are learning new and creative ways to be the Body of Christ.
We are learning that when we go to a worship service, we are going to a building. We are the church. During this time, local churches all over the United States have been rising to the occasion and coming up with new and creative ways to not only have Sunday morning worship services, but also to continue other ministries.
Through that creativity we are allowing the light of Christ to shine through us. That light is helping others to find their way. We are learning that God is always present with us. God is always in control, even in the midst of a Global Pandemic.
God is lighting our way through this uncertain time. Even during this uncertain time, the light of God is shining among us and encouraging is to see all of the ways we can come together.