This is a weird time to be a pastor. I preach to a camera every Sunday. I communicate with my church via Facebook videos and phone calls, but I do not see them in person anymore.
While I’m grateful for the technology that allows us to remain connected, it certainly has its limits. The fact that we were unable to worship in our sanctuary for Easter this year makes this all even weirder.
There is a silver lining, though. We have always known that “the church” is not a building, but the people. Most of us, though, have never really believed that. These pastors you see in the news who refuse to close their churches and insist on having huge gatherings every Sunday- these men have no idea what the church is. They’ve missed the point entirely.
As Christians, we believe in the priesthood of all believers. This means that we believe every Christian is equally empowered by God to proclaim the Gospel, to read and interpret scripture, to pray and lead others in prayer. If you are a Christian, you are a religious leader. The church is not a building. We, the people, are the church. We have a golden opportunity before us. For the first time in our lives, we are being forced to confront our misguided understanding of church.
We have no choice now but to be the church instead of going to church.
This is our moment. If we play our cards right, we will look back on this pandemic, years from now, as the time when God breathed new life into His church. To be clear, God did not cause the pandemic. He will, however, use it. All of a sudden, we have plenty of time on our hands to pray. We have plenty of solitude in which to seek His presence and His voice.
I’m urging you to use this time to dive deeper into God’s word, spend more time in prayer, and listen for His voice more than you ever have. The next few weeks will be difficult- the death toll rises every day, people are losing their jobs, and we have no real idea when this will end. There’s no way around the pain, grief, and anxiety that we’re all going to feel.
But it’s so often in those moments when we find ourselves seeing God more clearly than ever before. And when that happens, it changes everything. The Gospel of Matthew ends with Jesus telling his disciples to “go and make disciples of all nations.” My friends, that is and always has been the church’s mission in this world. Go, and be the church.