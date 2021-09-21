Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School hosts live drama of first African American priest
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School will host the moving performance of faith and perseverance, “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” a live theatrical one-man drama performed by actor Jim Coleman and directed by Leonardo Defilippis of Saint Luke Productions.
Coordinated by the Diocese of Victoria, the production will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School gym. According to the press release, Tolton: From Slave to Priest is a powerful, new live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African-American priest. It is a compelling true story of courage and forgiveness.
“Fr. Tolton’s life is an amazing true story. He was born a slave and, as a child, escaped with his mother and siblings,” said Director of Communications/Editor of The Catholic Lighthouse, Janet Jones from the Diocese of Victoria. “Of course, freedom did not mean acceptance in society, but his faith and his calling to the priesthood were strong enough to help him persevere through injustices and adversity to do great things. This is a lesson in history and as well as faith. We want people to be enlightened and inspired.”
The one-man play features Jim Coleman playing the role of Fr. Tolton. According to his biography, he served in the US Army as a medic before his acting career. Having appeared in more than 50 national commercials, Jim is best known for his role of Roger Parker in the hit Nickelodeon show ‘My Brother and Me.’
“Fr. Tolton’s story needs to be told,” said Coleman. “As a black man, this very important part of history is something that I want the world to hear about. I truly feel blessed to be the one to share Fr. Augustus Tolton with all who will listen.”
According to the production press release, to characterize Fr. Augustus Tolton’s life as remarkable is an understatement. He was born a slave on a Missouri farm in 1854, and his mother risked everything to reach freedom in Illinois with her three small children. After settling in the town of Quincy, Illinois, the family continued to experience hardships and prejudice. Despite this, he persevered in his deep desire to become a Catholic priest. When every seminary in the United States rejected him, Augustus did not give up, and he was ordained in Rome. Upon his return to Illinois, Fr. Tolton worked tirelessly to serve people of all races, especially the former slaves who flocked to Chicago.
“The theme could reflect the experiences of many people who have settled in the area from other countries,” according to Bishop Cahill. “Port Lavaca is a community in which people of many backgrounds work together for the common good.”
Saint Luke Productions’ founder Leonardo Defilippis wrote and directed the play under the guidance of Bishop Joseph Perry of Chicago, the postulator for Fr. Tolton’s canonization cause. The writing process involved extensive research into Fr. Tolton’s life and times.
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church hopes to attract as many people as possible, especially the younger generation and their families, to the 75-minute production. According to St. Luke Productions, the play is appropriate for ages 10 and older.
“Port Lavaca is an ideal location to bring the play, “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” because we have a Catholic school there, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School,” said Jones. “This is a perfect opportunity for our Catholic families to share a common experience in entertainment and education, but it is a lot more than just a “Catholic” experience. It also deals with racism and perseverance in faith and is simply an inspiring story for everyone”
The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts. Performances are also scheduled in other areas of the Diocese of Victoria.
There is no admission fee to enter; however, a free-will offering will be accepted.
For more information, contact the Diocese of Victoria Office of Catholic Schools at 361-573-0828.