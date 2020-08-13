A trial is designed to develop you. A temptation is designed to defeat you.
James 1:13,14 - And remember, when you are being tempted, do not say, “God is tempting me.” God is never tempted to do wrong and he never tempts anyone else. Temptation comes from our own desires, which entice us and drag us away. These desires give birth to sinful actions. And when sin is allowed to grow, it gives birth to death.
How do you know the difference? A trial is designed to develop you; this is sometimes allowed by God to produce spiritual maturity spiritual development and spiritual growth. A temptation is designed to defeat you. It is a distraction for you to disobey God or to draw you away from God.
Can you have a trial and temptation at the same time? Temptation is different in it’s source, it’s purpose and in it’s outcome. When you are tempted to do evil God is not the source. God never tempts any man to do evil. Do you think Lust is a bad word or a good word? Lust speaks of Evil. God is not the source. What do you think Desire is? Is it a bad word or a good word? Desire can speaks of legitimate purpose. Desire based on deception leads to disobedience.
In the book of James, verse 14 says when you are enticed, like a fisherman putting a worm on a hook to entice the fish to bite, the hook is hidden in the bait, this is a picture of Satan trying to set a trap for God’s people. You are ready to fall into a trap Satan has set. If God allows a trial or a test to come up on you, he already knows you can handle it.
1 Corinthians 10:13 - The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, he will show you a way out so that you can endure.
When Jesus was led into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil, God already knew that Jesus could pass the test. What do you think the secret was? How should we handle temptation? With every temptation God will provide an exit, which is a way for you to get out after bearing it, or going through it. When you see the Victory you can see where the exit is.
What is the world? The world is a system that leaves God out. The Bible teaches us that Christians cannot love something that leaves God out. You may have to live in it, but you do not have to love it. The world and the flesh operate together.
A final word: be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil. For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places. In addition, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil. Put on salvation as your helmet, and take the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. for all believers everywhere. Ask God to give me the right words so I can boldly explain God’s mysterious plan that the Good News is for Jews and Gentiles alike, men and women everywhere.
May God’s grace be eternally upon all who love our Lord Jesus Christ.