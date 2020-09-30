Greeting in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ
When we gathered with our families and friends on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020, I do not think anyone could have predicted what 2020 would be like. I believe we all expected that we would carry on “business as usual”. We had our plan on New Year’s Day about how we would celebrate the New Year. We had our plans about how our New Year’s Eve Resolutions would turn out, or not turn out. 2020 has been anything but business as usual.
In 2020 we have battled against, and continue to battle against, the COVID-19 virus. We have seen social/racial unrest on a scale that we have not seen previously. We are currently in the middle of an extremely busy hurricane season.
Nothing about 2020 seems normal. It seems like at every turn we are encountering something that we have not seen before. We may even be tempted to describe 2020 as the year of the Twilight Zone!
As strange as 2020 has been and as different as 2020 has been, I would like to encourage everyone not to lose hope or begin to despair. Even though 2020 has not been what we have expected and we have felt one surprise after another, a lot of good things have come out of 2020.
The most important thing has been we have had to pinpoint what our true priorities are. We have been reminded how important doctors, nurses and pharmacists are to our health and well being. We have been reminded how important grocery store workers, farmers and ranchers, and restaurant employees are to our everyday lives. We have been reminded how valuable and important it is to be able to be surrounded by our families and friends and that those opportunities should never be taken for granted.
As we continue to navigate through 2020 and as we continue to discover what a “new normal” is, I pray that we do not take our eyes off of Jesus Christ. Jesus promises us in the Gospel of Matthew that he will be with us always, even to the very end of this present age.
This promise that Jesus makes to us means that Jesus will be with us as we battle a global pandemic; Jesus will be with us as continue to fight social/racial injustice; Jesus will be with us for whatever we face in 2020 and beyond. Jesus promises to hold our hand through everything that we face throughout our lives.