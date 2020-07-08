One of the most profound statements in all the Bible was penned by the apostle Paul when he said we are to, “present our bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God…” In the next verse he says that such presentation “may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12.1-2). There is a possibility that Paul might have been remembering Jesus’ teaching in the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus taught His followers to let their “light so shine before men, that they may see our good works and glorify our Father” (Matthew 5.16).
Sometime later, the penman James might also have been remembering Jesus’ teaching when he wrote, “Do not speak evil of one another brethren. He who speaks evil of a brother and judges his brother, speaks evil of the law and judges the law. But if you judge the law, you are not a doer of the law but a judge” (James 4.11).
My friends, as living sacrifices, and as light-bearers for Jesus, we need to be careful what we say. There are consequences and ramifications to the words we speak.
Therefore, let me challenge you with these three observations: When we are about to say something about someone else, we need to ask: Is it true? One of the things Paul asked the Philippians to think about was “things that are true” (Philippians 4.8).
Remember, Jesus says that is the “truth that will make us free” (John 8.32). And, if something is not true, then it is a lie, and we are made fully aware that “all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone” (Revelation 21.8). In our society today we are seeing an absence of truth.
Something else we need to ask when we are about to say something about someone else: Is it kind? Peter gave instruction to Christians who had escaped the corruption of the world to give attention to their godliness by showing “brotherly kindness” to one another (2 Peter 1.7). Jesus personified brotherly kindness through His compassion, throughout His ministry. In our society today we are seeing an absence of kindness.
Something else we need to ask when we are about to say something about someone else: is it necessary? Jesus gave emphasis to not speaking words that are idle or unnecessary. He said, “But I say unto you that every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment.” My friends, before speaking, we need to consider our words. In our society today we are seeing an absence of consideration.
We need to ask: Is what I am about to say the truth? When I speak, are my words spoken in kindness? Are the things I am about to say necessary? Our brother, James wrote, “So, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath” (James 1.19).