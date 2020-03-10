One cannot watch the evening news, or read the morning paper or surf the Internet, for that matter, without encountering the concept of peace, or the lack thereof. The absence of peace is global. The absence of peace has engulfed our lives. The absence of peace has ruined our outlook, our hopes and our dreams.
The dictionary definitions of peace often include the idea of absence or freedom from war, conflicts, hostilities, annoyances and anxieties. It is called a state of tranquility, order and security. In the secular realm some types of peace are: Global, National, Local, Vocational, Marital and Familial. Peacemakers in these areas should be: Statesmen, Negotiators, Soldiers, Policemen, Judges, Bosses, Teachers and Parents.
But in reality, peace is a difficult word to understand, much less define. In fact, there are many types of peace. There is enforced peace. This is when an army moves into a region and threatens anyone who makes threats. Such is not real peace, it’s capitulation. There is also negotiated peace. This is when someone forces us to agree with someone else, though we aren’t really receiving what we want. The only type of peace that fits man’s definition and need is voluntary peace. This is the peace that is promoted by the New Testament. This is the peace Jesus taught, and died on the cross to prove.
The majority of people around us obey laws and authorities to avoid conflict and fear of punishment. Fact is, that is exactly what Christians try to do. Christians are told to live at peace with everyone in as far as it depends on them (Romans 12.18). They must seek and pursue peace (1 Peter 3.11). They must make every effort to live in peace with everyone (Hebrews 12.14). Jesus even gave a name to His followers who obey His teaching, “Peacemakers.” He said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons (children) of God” (Matthew 5.9).
To qualify as a peacemaker, one must start with self and move outward to others. Also, our life must submit to, and make peace with the Lord (2 Peter 3.14, James 3.17). To do this one must give up the control of one’s self, and become a new person in Christ. God’s love and teaching will begin to help us become peacemakers, instead of peace-breakers (Hebrews 12.11). His guidance will work together with our actions and our conscience (Romans 8.16, Romans 9.1) and strengthen our resolve and desire (Ephesians 3.16) by pouring out His love and mercy into our heart (Romans 5.5). We then can live a life of love and peace (2 Corinthians 13.11, Romans 14.19, Ephesians 6.15, 2 Thessalonians 3.16).
Jesus wants everyone to become peacemakers. Peacemakers with a gentle spirit and example to friend and foe alike. Difficult? Yes. But such is His desire in our lives. Remember, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God."