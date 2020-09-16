We are living in a world where you are having to “mask up” to be around people. Wherever you go, whatever you do, masks are a requirement. I am not going to enter the debate on the science behind the masks or take a poll to see who thinks they are important or a joke. I have my own opinions as well as do you. I just want to know who is tired of wearing the masks? Why??
-They make it hard to breathe
-You cannot see people’s expressions
-They are uncomfortable
-They are potentially bad for your health
Yet under our COVID masks, many are wearing a mask that makes it hard to breathe, your real expression is hidden, it is uncomfortable and is deadly to continue wearing. Yet we seem fine with those masks. We have them decorated just like the COVID masks. We even have different masks to wear to different places or with different people. It does not matter on what color your skin, male or female, young or old, or what religion you may follow, everyone is susceptible to having and wearing these masks. Even after knowing the danger and the risks of long exposure under them, we keep them in our wardrobe.
I understand we are living in stressful and weird times. Besides this little thing, if you have heard of it, COVID-19, there are wildfires out of control, there is major unrest across our own nation. There is so much division, hate, rage, and sorrow that it paralyzes masses of people. We just put on a different mask and try to go about our day as normal as we can. While everyone is in the same proverbial boat, I want to speak to the Christian for a second. To the ones who not only in word, but also in deed try, with God’s help, to follow His word.
2 Cor 4 1-2 Since God has so generously let us in on what he is doing, we are not about to throw up our hands and walk off the job just because we run into occasional hard times. We refuse to wear masks and play games. We do not maneuver and manipulate behind the scenes. And we do not twist God’s Word to suit ourselves. Rather, we keep everything we do and say out in the open, the whole truth on display, so that those who want to can see and judge for themselves in the presence of God.
Do not throw your hands up. Engage in your world. I know things may be difficult. Love God, love people, and get it done. Yes, there is plenty of injustice out there, but the world needs you to get back in the game and serve God in the open. It might not be over, but I think that lady (you know the one), is warming up. She will be singing soon. Rip off that mask and get your life back; the one that Christ died to give you. Abundant life.