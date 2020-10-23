8 but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison. 9 With it we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse people who are made in the likeness of God. 10 From the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers, these things ought not to be so. (James 3:8-10)
I sometimes hear Thumper in my head, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”
All you have to do is watch just a little bit of news, disagree with someone about a political policy and immediately names, insults, and such begin to fly.
And while it might make someone feel better about themselves to say, well, “So and So started all of this.”
I am certain Jesus Christ will never ask us who started it. This passage here tells us something about the nature of our mouths and hearts that often we fail to be honest about.
All of us have a restless evil, full of deadly poison in us. It is our tongues. James is not really saying that the physical muscle is the problem. What we say comes from our minds and hearts. So the problem is what is in us. Jesus said it this way:
But what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this defiles a person. (Matthew 15:18)
The evil we speak comes directly out of our hearts uncoerced by the actions of others. Whether you are a Christian or you are not a Christian this truth is true for all of us. The difference is if you are bothered by the horrible things you say, are you bothered because you feel bad about it? Or are you bothered because you are violating God’s Word? In other words are you motivated to be nice to people because you think it makes you a better a person or are you motivated to be nice to people because of what God has already done in you in Jesus Christ. That is what separates Christians from everyone else.
What hope do we have if truly see ourselves with this evil tongue and wicked words? Paul tells us something about God and the kind of God he is in Romans.
Romans 4:4-5 “Now to the one who works, his wages are not counted as a gift but as his due. 5 And to the one who does not work but believes in him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is counted as righteousness.”
This is astounding. First, you can’t work, obey, follow law, do something to merit God’s favor and salvation. If you work, you earn. And salvation is never earned. Second, you must believe in a certain God. Who is this God? He is the one who justifies the ungodly. How can God make a legal declaration about sinners and ungodly people calling them righteous? Because Jesus Christ his son took their place on the cross and took their punishment.
“13 And you, who were dead in your trespasses and the uncircumcision of your flesh, God made alive together with him, having forgiven us all our trespasses, 14 by canceling the record of debt that stood against us with its legal demands. This he set aside, nailing it to the cross.” Colossians 2:13-14