Hello friends and neighbors.
You do not need to try very hard or look very far to see and hear things that are disheartening and discouraging. Most of the current events don’t bring much joy or hope. That is a fact. But, let me share some truth with you. Truth found in God’s word. Out of the pages of a book millenniums old, we find hope, peace, joy, and encouragement. For the one reading this that has already placed their faith in Jesus Christ, these words and promises are for you for now and always.
For those that have yet to place their faith in Jesus Christ, these words and promises will be yours as soon as you believe in the sacrificial death, burial, and magnificent resurrection of God’s only begotten son. So then, while the facts may not change, neither will the truth. I pray you will be filled with renewed hope, peace that passes understanding, and a courage that keeps you keeping on.
Before we make that list, let me ask a question. Who are you? I don’t mean your name, job title, marital status. Who are you? Do others define who you are? Are you at the whim of other’s opinions? Do you define who you are? Do you try to create the best you that you can be? Or do you let the one that created you speak to you and shape and mold who you are and who you are becoming?
If you and I will allow God, the One who knows us like no other, the One who knows our days, our thoughts, our strengths, and our weaknesses. If we would allow his input to rule and to shape us, what a difference that will make? So, opposed to some of the negative views you have for yourself, opposed to the shame, guilt, and fear that may visit or haunt you, what does God say?
You are God’s masterpiece. (Ephesians 2:10) You are fearfully and wonderfully made. (Psalm 139:14) You are healed. (Isaiah 53:5) You are loved. (Ephesians 2:4) You are chosen (Ephesians 1:4) You are redeemed. (Ephesians 1:7) You are forgiven. (Psalm 103:3) You are an overcomer. (1 John 5:5) You are thought about. (Jeremiah 29:11) You are blessed. (Galatians 3:9) You have everlasting life. (John 3:16) You have peace with God. (Romans 5:1) You are a child of God. (Romans 8:16) You are more than a conqueror. (Romans 8:37)
The bible is filled with many other truths and promises! See for yourself. You are not on this earth just to wander around aimlessly wondering if there is more to life. Beloved, in Christ, you have purpose, tools, anointing, help, counsel, direction, hope, peace, power, and authority. Above all that, you and I have the unfailing love of the One who created us. Let Him say who you are! Blessings.