At the time of this writing, a huge hurricane was heading straight for the Texas and Louisiana coast line. Early in the predictions the weather experts couldn’t pinpoint where exactly it would land. Their suggestions were that everyone along the coastline prepare. Those predictions give us a sense of uneasiness. “Do I have enough supplies?” “Am I going to stay or head north?” “I remember the last storm. No power for days. Now another one?”
After many years in ministry I’ve seen a lot of storms. I’ve seen in rough times like this that there is nothing more sure and steady than the anchor of God’s promises. “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure” (Hebrews 6:19).
Maybe during this time of life the winds of change is blowing your faith, your family, or finances. Hold on tight to these four lifelines – they can survive the waves of worry and difficulty in your life. You have H.O.P.E.
Hang tight, God gets you! He understands your pain. The idea is simply this: God, for a time, became one of us. Does this promise matter? If you ever wonder if God listens, he does. If you ever wonder if God can understand the challenges before you, then think long and hard the promise that Jesus is “able to understand our weaknesses” (Hebrews 4:15).
Overcome Despair with Prayer. When life overwhelms, pray to the one who is in charge. Will God do what you ask? Maybe. Or maybe he will do even more than you imagine. Stand firmly on the promise that “when a believing person prays, great things happen” (James 5:16).
Pull together when life comes apart. We’ve already seen great examples of this as we try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities. We can either divide or unite. One of the many wonderful things that can come from times of trouble is compassion and love for our neighbors. Use this time to build a bridge to someone else’s life.
Evil exists, but won’t win! Of course, we’d rather have a life without storms, but we know the devil likes to stir things up. Remember, God has overcome! The Devil’s days are numbered. So in those moments when all that is good appears to lose, you do not need to worry. Remind the evil one, “The God who brings peace will soon defeat Satan and give you power over him” (Romans 16:20).
Hold on to these lifelines and ask yourself: Is what I’m anchored to stronger than what I’ll go through? Sometimes it may be a storm or pandemic that thousands are facing together, or it may be a personal battle that no one else even knows you are dealing with. But God knows. He knows and he cares. When the storm hits, anchor to God only.
Storms will come. However when they do, filter them through God and His promises. God’s promises are unbreakable so your hope can be unshakable.