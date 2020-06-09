By JARED VAN EPPS
Calhoun coaches readied Calhoun High School and Travis Middle School weight rooms last week for summer workouts for student-athletes.
Calhoun Athletic Director Richard Whitaker was prepping the CHS weight room last Tuesday, ensuring it followed social distancing guidelines.
“I sat down and looked at the CDC rules and the TEA and UIL Guidelines that were sent out to us,” Whitaker said. “Just like restaurants and things like that, in our weight rooms and gyms, we’re allowed X amount of capacity inside.”
Whitaker contacted Maintenance Director Joe Hernandez and Port Lavaca Fire Department Chief Joe Reyes regarding the capacity of the weight room and was informed that 52.5 is the maximum capacity.
“We’re fortunate to have to 20 big racks in the weight room, so our plan is to assign two kids to each rack. That way, each kid has a spotter,” Whitaker said.
Social distancing has been a big topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Whitaker, athletes talking to coaches or “standing around” must stay six feet apart, but for workouts, athletes must stay 10 feet apart.
The plan is to have 40 student-athletes inside the weight room at the high school, according to Whitaker. He later talked about outside training and added as long as the weather is good, coaches can have 20 athletes with them.
“We go several fields, and our plan is to at least have two groups going outside,” Whitaker said. “And they can switch inside, so you’ll work out 80 at a time during a session.”
During the outside sessions, Whitaker said they will place cones ten feet apart across the field, and the athletes will line up behind those cones.
Just like many gyms and the YMCA, the athletes are required to clean their workout stations and equipment.
Whitaker said athletes are required to spray and wipe down their stations “after every use.”
“We’re going to have spray bottles at every station in the middle school weight room and in the high school weight room,” Whitaker said. “Any equipment we use outside, we’ll keep those sprayed down and wiped down after every session.”
Calhoun County ISD released a schedule Monday, June 1, of the hours and the number student-athletes that can access the high school and middle school weight rooms.
According to Whitaker, they’ll run a high school boys session in the morning, and a high school boys and girls session in the afternoon.
“Unfortunately, if those numbers fill up, we just won’t get to work with the middle school kids or the upcoming freshman kids like we always do,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added this summer they are going to run a second offseason workout at Travis Middle School weight room.
“The weight room is a little smaller and everything, so we’re going to limit [the Travis] weight room to 20 kids,” Whitaker said. “And the best way we could come up with is to do alternate days.”
Seventh to Freshman boys attend Mondays and Wednesdays, and Seventh to Freshman girls attend Tuesdays and Thursdays at Travis, Whitaker said.
Whitaker said it is fair for both boys and girls and gets as many athletes as possible to come through.
“We’re following some strict guidelines, and I have a bunch of parents call me. I tell them I’m very sorry because there might be kids that may get left out or not get to do exactly what they want to do this summer,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added they are not charging this summer, and this is a first come first serve type of thing.
Whitaker talked about the importance of prioritizing the athletes during the summer workouts.
“It was very important for us to work with the older kids on down,” Whitaker said. “You got to prioritize who you’re working with.”
The coaches will focus on the seniors, the incoming juniors, and incoming sophomores and work down from there, Whitaker said.
“If kids get left out, it’ll probably gonna be the incoming seventh graders, and I am sorry,” Whitaker said. “We hope as the summer goes on, things will get better.”
Whitaker added once the UIL, TEA, and CDC open more spaces and more opportunities, the coaches will certainly welcome more students into the program as the summer goes on.
Whitaker talked about having the athletes back in the weight room and the difficulty of not having them during the last two and a half months, especially the football program.
Whitaker stated there are a lot of programs that live on going out and throwing the football, but in Calhoun, the strength starts in the weight room.
“We live in the weight room. We live on strength. We live on knocking people off the football, and we want to control the clock, and we do that by strength,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker said it has been devastating for his team, and he added it hurts a team like this one more than a team that spreads the field.
“Our kids….I think a lot of them have been doing what they can do over this time,” Whitaker said. “But it certainly wasn’t what we would have been doing if we had been here on a daily basis.”
Whitaker stated they have a lot a work to do, and he hopes his athletes “show up, ready to go,” and are there “consistently” so they can make up as much time as they can.
For more information on the Calhoun Summer workouts schedule and the number of athletes limited, please go to www.calcoisd.org/district_news/what_s_new/summer_workout_schedule.