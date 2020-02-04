During the last few months, Calhoun County 4-H members have represented the county at the District 11 4-H level.
In early December, several members competed at the District 11 4-H Indoor Archery Tournament in Jackson County. Results from local members are as follows: Blane O’Donnell, sixth place in the Junior Open Compound Division; Hayden Ezzell, fourth place in the Advanced Junior Open Compound Division; Brody O’Donnell; seventh place in the Intermediate Open Compound Division; Elanah Sanchez fourth place in the Intermediate Ladies Compound Division; Levi Harkey, fourth place in the Advanced Intermediate Open Compound Division; and Hannah Harlan, second place in the Intermediate Ladies Bare Bow C* Division.
In early January, several 4-H members competed at the District 11 4-H Food Show and Food Challenge contest. The Junior/Intermediate team, comprised of members Simon Beard, Beth Boone, Clay Brumfield and Emma Dowell, competed in the Main Dish Category and created Zucchini Boats with Chicken and Spiralized Carrots.
Texas 4-H is open to all youth in third through twelfth grades.
For more information about how you can get involved in Calhoun County 4-H, contact Emilee DeForest, County Extension Agent – 4-H & Youth Development, at (361) 552-9747.