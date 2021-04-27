Calhoun County 4-H celebrated Earth Day by kicking off a photo contest to spread environmental awareness.
The Calhoun County 4-H Club partnered with Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas, to host the photo contest which started today. To open the competition, the YMCA 4-H Club members took pictures of the mini garden behind the YMCA playground.
“We want to make sure that the kids are aware of what Earth Day means and what Earth Day means to them,” Emilee DeForest, the 4-H and youth development agent, said, “Not just here at our YMCA 4-H club, but as well as Calhoun County 4-H and all of our members.”
The contest is open to all 4-H members. This year’s theme is “Restore Our Earth.”
Undertaking this contest makes the children more aware of not littering, picking up their trash, and planting plants, Deforest said.
DeForest explained that they are looking for pictures that relate to nature or something in the environment.
“Whether it be plants in a garden or a field full of wildflowers, maybe some deer that are in a pasture, as far as biodiversity, it shows just how diverse our world is with all the different types of plants and animals, specifically here in Calhoun County,” DeForest said.
DeForest said she was thankful for the opportunity for Calhoun County 4-H to partner with Formosa.
“We’re able to present some prizes to the top winners of each age division,” DeForest said. “And so, being able to have this partnership with a big entity in our county is just really cool.”
Children from the third through twelfth grades can participate in the photo contest that runs from Thursday, April 22 to Thursday, May 6. Photos should be submitted to DeForest via email to emilee.deforest@ag.tamu.edu. Make sure to include name, grade, and a short description of the photo and how it relates to the theme. The contest will follow District 11 4-H Photography Guidelines, which may be found at https://d114-h.tamu.edu/files/2020/11/20-21_Rules-and-Guidelines-1.pdf.
Winners will be announced Saturday, May 22, on Biodiversity Day.
Biodiversity Day is the day to raise global awareness about the importance of protecting biological resources and the global biodiversity that shapes the environment.