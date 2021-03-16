The Calhoun High School varsity golf teams competed in the Miller Buccaneers Golf Invitational Monday, Mar. 8, in Corpus Christi.
The Sandies, led by Audrey Winemiller, finished in first place at the invitational meet, and Winemiller took home third place as an individual player.
The team consists of Winemiller, Sierra Callaway, Caedyn Boerm, Reagan Teehan, Jillian Tanner, Kendyl Acosta, and Brynn Passmore.
The Sandcrabs traveled with the Sandies to Corpus, finished in fourth place and were led by Brock Billings.
Team members are Brock Billings, Colton Herren, Jacob Nguyen, Ethan McCrory, John Rosenboom, Ayden Maddux, and Bransen Darilek.