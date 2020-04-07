The Calhoun Sandies Powerlifting season was put on hold in late March due to the concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
While preparing to head to the State Championship meet in Waco, the Sandies received news of the meet’s postponement due to COVID-19.
Sandies Powerlifting Coach Jason Bagwell talked to the Wave via email interview about handling this situation.
“We are dealing with it the best we can,” Bagwell said. “It’s certainly not the ideal situation we are in right now, to say the least.”
Bagwell and his team were devastated by the news of the state meet’s postponement, and those most affected were the seniors.
“When you put in a full year’s worth of hard work or four years’ worth of hard work in the case of a senior, 5 a.m. practices, etc.,” Bagwell said. “It’s not a great feeling to have a once in a lifetime dream pulled from under your feet, but it is nothing we can control.”
Senior Salma Anaya-Martinez talked about COVID-19 putting the season on hold, and she said she is making the “best of the situation” and keeping her hopes high and hoping she can finish her high school powerlifting career.
Anaya-Martinez talked about missing being in the weight room and especially her coach.
“It’s funny at times because what I miss the most is hearing Bagwell get after me to “stop being weak Anaya.’” Anaya-Martinez said. “And hearing how our team cheers each other on, holding our breaths as if we were all lifting the weight together.”
Anaya-Martinez talked about coping during these difficult times and not coping “too well.”
“It’s hard to feel like everything you’ve worked for is getting taken away from you,” Anaya-Martinez said. “And being left with the idea of what I could’ve done and not what I did.”
As a Calhoun athlete, she is far from giving up.
“If I get the chance to compete, I will not take it for granted and ensure that I do what I’ve set myself out to all season, getting back our streak,” Anaya-Martinez said.
Anaya-Martinez talked about how Calhoun Athletics has impacted her life.
“It has impacted me in the most amazing way,” Anaya-Martinez said. “I wish there was a way for me to thank and show my appreciation to all of my coaches for how they’ve helped me grow and mature into the adult I hope to become.”
She said she’s taking the lessons from Calhoun Athletics and from her coaches with her into the future, especially for college.
“I’ve looked up to all of them and saw them as my family and my parents,” Anaya-Martinez said. “I hope to one day come back to them and, as a thank-you, show them who they’ve helped me become.”
Bagwell, Anaya-Martinez, and the team have been in constant communication since the postponement of the state meet.
Bagwell sent “questionnaires” to all of his 13 state qualifiers, asking them how they think they could perform at the state meet. He said that all of them posted they wanted to match their best performances of the season.
As one of the leaders of the team, Anaya-Martinez is doing her best to help her teammates in any way.
“I’ve been trying to be as helpful as possible, reminding them to keep working, sharing workout ideas, and continuing to bring each other up as the family we are,” Anaya-Martinez said.
Bagwell has been sending positive messages to the team, according to Anaya-Martinez.
She said Bagwell told them to “not lose hope in the middle of these hardships,” and he reminded the team that with or without a set date to compete in the state meet, they “have a reputation to regain and uphold; that Calhoun no matter the circumstances, has the be the most prepared team.”
Bagwell said that the team adopted a motto that said: “We must be the most prepared team when others are the least prepared.”
Many of his lifters have home gyms, Bagwell said, and they have “friends or relatives that have provided resources for the girls to keep training.”
“These girls have a competitive ethos that they are always going to be ready and always be ready to compete whenever that time may come,” Bagwell said. “Right now, all the girls can do is stay safe, train hard the best they can given their circumstances, and hope that this pandemic lifts in time for us to somehow continue with the state meet.”
SANDCRABS
The Calhoun Sandcrabs Powerlifting team had its trip to the regional meet postponed due to concern over COVID-19.
The Sandcrabs had three lifters qualified for the meet: Junior Jakob Cortez, Junior Chase Chapa, and Senior Jaime Rios.
Sandcrabs Head Powerlifting Coach Roger Saenz talked about this situation and about protecting the health of his lifters.
“We are dealing with uncharted territory,” Saenz said “We are doing our best to navigate through this situation. We have substituted workouts and have been in contact with our athletes and students.”
Saenz said the utmost priority is the health of his lifters and their families.
“Most of my calls and texts are making sure our athletes and students are safe and have what they need to complete assignments and are continuing to work out,” Saenz said.
When informed that the meet was postponed, Saenz said his team was not happy but added they understand that their health is the most important responsibility that he and his lifters have.
Rios, who is the only senior of the three that was prepping for the regional meet, spoke to the Wave via email interview about this situation.
“They suspended the regional meet the day before weigh-ins, so it was very frustrating for me,” Rios said. “I took it personally because last year at regionals, I was disqualified on a bad call.”
Since last year, Rios has been trying to redeem himself and has been training hard, he said.
Rios talked about how he is doing his part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home.
Both Rios and Saenz have one thing in common; they miss the interaction with the fellow lifters and coaches in the weight room.
I miss it very much. It bothers me that this virus has gotten to the point where I can no longer train in the weight room with my team and coaches,” Rios said. “Some of my favorite memories have been in that weight room.”
Saenz said he misses his lifters, even the ones that did not make it to regionals, and he added he misses the interactions that he and lifters have during practice.
“I do miss coaching. For me, it’s another way to help educate. I miss that interaction,” Saenz said.
Saenz has been in close contact with his lifters since the postponement of the meet, and according to Rios, he has been sending positive messages during these difficult times.
“My coach tells me not to worry. Once everything settles, he will make sure that I will be ready once the meet is back on,” Rios said. “He always asks how I’m doing and keeps up with me, making sure I’m doing okay.”
Rios added that Saenz has been sending him motivational videos and gives him words of wisdom to keep his head high.
Rios is doing his best to train during the regional meet suspension.
“Unfortunately, I do not have a home gym, so I have had to get very creative to get my workouts in,” Rios said. “All I have are a couple of dumbbells, so I have been using those for multiple different exercise movements. I have been squatting the furniture, and I even made my own makeshift bench press setup.”
Rios has been coping by keeping himself busy with his home workouts, maintaining his strength, and staying productive.
“Although this pandemic has been keeping me from doing what I love, I am still making the best of this extra time that I have,” Rios said.
Rios talked about how the Calhoun Athletic program and how it impacted his life.
The program has been a big part of his life since middle school, Rios said.
“Persistence, patience, and practice are what I have learned from my years in athletics,” Rios said. “This discipline has tremendously impacted my work ethic, not only in powerlifting but in every aspect of my life. It has shaped me into the person I am today and because of Calhoun’s excellent program,”
As of right now, the regional meet in a limbo period, according to Saenz, when he spoke to the regional director for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association.
Despite the world dealing with these difficult times, Saenz has a positive message to his lifters.
“Difficult times don’t stay. How you respond to tough situations says lots about you as a person,” Saenz said. “You must have a positive attitude and outlook. A positive outlook will always receive a positive response. We train to be our best and do our best. We are certainly looking forward to our opportunity.”