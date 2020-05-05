Traditions that high school seniors spend years looking forward to have been creatively modified this year due to COVID-19 and the call for social distancing. Community members are working hard to help graduating Calhoun High School seniors have many moments to remember, unlike any other.
CHS parent, Erin Smith, teamed up with Interim Port Lavaca City Manager, Jody Weaver, along with several other parents to make the best of Senior Day, a long-held tradition in which graduates are recognized during a day and made to feel like stars.
The group came up with the idea for Calhoun County Senior Class Trunk Talk.
“We’ve all been in their shoes looking forward to the end. They’re hurting,” said Smith. “I just wanted to do something special for them, and we’ll give them ‘their moment’ similar to Senior Day.”
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds. To recognize graduating seniors in the first event of its kind in Calhoun County, organizers ask the community to drive on the designated route, which will begin at Stringham Road in Port Lavaca.
The event is open to all CHS and Hope High School graduation candidates. Seniors are also welcome to partner with a fellow senior since it represents one of the long-time CHS traditions of Senior Day. Each participating senior will be assigned a space to park their vehicle and decorate in a way that represents their personality. Decorations should be bold, visible, and include the student’s name. Each senior is responsible for removing décor and all debris after the event.
The event is subject to cancellation if there is a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Following social distancing guidelines will be required at all times, with a minimum of six feet of separation between individuals. Families and friends must remain in their vehicles, and Seniors must stay with theirs. No gifts are allowed. Donations of snacks and drinks will be accepted, but volunteers are not needed.
Restroom facilities will be open at the Fairgrounds Pavilion. No alcohol will be allowed on the premises.
Graduation candidates can register by calling Erin Smith at 361-920-3746 or Keri Wildes at 972-400-7491.