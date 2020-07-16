This week, the Calhoun County Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to provide school supplies for all CCISD students to use when they return to school. This gesture not only equips students with the tools they need to start the year off successfully, it also assists local families during a challenging and unprecedented time.
The district will provide supplies that are considered essential for classroom learning. Those items include: notebook paper, pencils, pencil top erasers, pencil sharpeners, pens, crayons, map colors, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters, folders, composition books, spirals, Kleenex, earbuds and pencil bags.
The district will procure enough supplies to meet the needs for starting school. If more supplies are needed throughout the year, campuses may reach out to families at that time.
In addition to school supplies, the state has announced the availability of facial coverings and other safety/sanitation supplies for student and classroom use.
Families are still welcome to provide any other specific or optional items they would like their child to have.
Further details about the 2020-2021 instructional year continue to be discussed and will be shared when finalized.