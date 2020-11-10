CCISD fourth graders visited Lighthouse Beach last week for Junior Marine Exploration Week presented by the Children’s Discovery Museum.
Students from JR to Seadrift School got a chance to learn from three learning stations; a crabbing station, a marsh station, and a beach station.
Doug Donaldson, Program Director of the Children’s Discovery Museum, talked about the program held at Lighthouse Beach. “It’s a field trip for fourth graders, and we do it every year. We come from Victoria, where the children’s museum is located.” Donaldson said. “We set up shop down here. This year, all of the fourth graders from Calhoun County ISD are here.”
Donaldson added that the fourth graders learned about marine science for two days (last Tuesday and Wednesday) at Lighthouse Beach.
The Children’s Museum partnered with Formosa, Sea Grant College Program, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Donaldson said the program has existed since 2015, and he talked about the importance of these fourth graders learning about oceans and marine life.
“Some of these kids, it is their first time on the beach, which is super exciting for them and us because if you never have experienced marine environment, it is a wonderful thing.”
Donaldson added they teach the students about picking up trash, preserving the beach, and taking advantage of what most Calhoun residents don’t see at the beach.
“You walk across the boardwalk. You don’t realize how many Atlantic blue crabs are down there,” Donaldson said, “and the fish that we see and all the other fiddler crabs that we see down there. So we point those out to the kids and that enriches their experience in their own home.”
According to CCISD Education Coordinator Amy Boone, the school district received a $3000 grant from the Formosa Plastics Environmental Trust to send all the fourth graders to this field trip.
“Our students had an amazing day at Lighthouse Beach exploring the marine life and habitat that thrives here in Lavaca Bay,” Boone said. “We appreciate the Formosa Plastics Environmental Trust for funding this hands-on, field experience, and for sending employee volunteers to assist with the program and share their expertise.”
According to Boone, 206 fourth graders attended the field trip between Tuesday and Wednesday.
JR fourth grade teacher Kristen Kestler talked about the students having fun on this field trip and learning about marine life.
“The kids are learning a ton. They are getting hands-on experience. They are enjoying themselves,” Kestler said. “This is the first type of field trip they’ve been able to be on in quite a while, and the experience has been great for them.”
Kestler and her fourth-graders got a chance to see Crabbing Station and learn about the life cycle of the blue crabs.
Kestler’s student, 10-year-old Ace Vickery, said he enjoyed catching and releasing the crabs at the crabbing station.