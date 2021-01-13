The Calhoun High School Band recently participated in the ATSSB Region Band Tryouts.
Twenty-six band members made Region Bands and eight qualified to Area Tryouts. CHS ranked second place with 26 students that made a Region Band.
The students will represent CHS at the ATSSB Music Region 14 Clinic & Concert in late April and Area Qualifiers will tryout the first weekend in January.
Due to COVID-19, the tryouts were done online and judged online.
