It’s almost time for Friday Night Lights and the not-so-cool weather, as Sandcrab Nation will once again fill Sandcrab Stadium with screaming fans.
Before the game starts, the traditional evening begins with the rat-tat-tat of the drum-line of the Calhoun High School marching band as they enter the stadium from across the street.
CHS Head Band Director Jamie Vela said the band has been working very hard to prepare so that halftime of the first home game, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, will be a great performance.
“The band students have worked hard and have prepared music for the show,” said Vela. “We contribute to the overall environment and experience of a (football) game.”
This year’s show is called “The Time Machine” and is broken into three movements: clocks, hourglass, and digital clocks.
“The trend in marching band has changed to more of a production. Props and screens are becoming a norm. The typical uniform is changing also,” said Vela. “Designer tops to match the theme are being used by more bands. Our band will be wearing long sleeve designer shirts that match “The Time Machine” theme. It will be different for our fans, but I believe it will be more entertaining.”
Vela said the music is less difficult, but the band makes up for it with marching visuals, such as types of standing positions, body movements, and staging.
“We were planning to use this show last year; however, because of Covid, we had to postpone it one year,” he said. “We will be using a stage and sideline screen that displays clocks.”
Vela said the band would travel to out-of-town games this year while following all safety protocols established by the Calhoun County Independent School District.
“I heard from many students that the games were ‘boring’ without the music and fan support of the band,” he said.
CHS Senior mellophone player Jacob Pham said he is very excited about this year’s show.
“The band has been working very hard, and we are excited to attend the out-of-town games,” Pham said. “We have new opportunities to meet other bands, and the atmosphere is more friendly.”
Ty Kolar said he is especially excited because this is his senior year.
“I feel that we are all excited, especially with marching season, because we did so well on competition and hope to advance even more,” said Kolar. “I know I want to be safe still on the buses because of the Coronavirus, so I’ll still be wearing my mask, especially when everyone is close together.”
Vela, who has 24 years of experience, has been directing the CHS band for three years.