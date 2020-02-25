Members of the Calhoun High School band recently participated in the Music Region 14 Solo and Ensemble Contest at Victoria East High School.
Soloist making 1st Divisions are pictured, from left: Ian Chen - piano, Kyle Raz - snare, Emmalee Harris - euphonium, Anissas Sanchez - tuba, Dominic Aguilar - tuba, Justin Harris – tuba, Sergio Morales - horn, Mia Martinez - horn, Anthony Liu - alto saxophone, and Peter Nice – trumpet.
Soloist moving on to State Solo and Ensemble in Austin are: Ian Chen - piano, Kyle Raz - snare, Anthony Liu - alto saxophone, Sergio Morales - horn, and Dominic Aguilar - tuba.
Ensembles receiving a 1st Division are: Clarinet Quartet of Caleb Kwi, Zoey Lu, Zoe Herrera and Eh Dee Poe; flute trio of Karlie Acosta, Aylssa Minjares, and Kary Xu; flute trio of Jenna Williams, Katherine Wang and Crystal Kwi; Brass quintet of Mason Wood - trumpet, Ediel Segura - trumpet, Sergio Morales - horn, Cade Quirey – trombone and Dominic Aguliar - tuba
All four ensembles qualified for State Solo Ensemble.