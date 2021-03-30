Calhoun High School will finally have a version of ROTC for the next school year.
The Calhoun County ISD School Board approved the creation of a Navy Defense Cadet Corps program at the high school in its special meeting Monday, March 22.
Superintendent Larry Nichols was excited to finally get this program rolling for the high school since returning in 2018.
“We’re a very patriotic county, a very patriotic group of folks. We have a lot of military, retired military here, and people are very proud of that,” Nichols said.
The school district was put on a waiting list but later asked the United States Navy about other programs the district could look into, according to Nichols.
The Navy pointed to the Navy Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC), Nichols said, and he added the difference between the NDCC and Naval ROTC is the Navy funds the NROTC, and the school funds the NDCC. The district will pick up the cost of the uniforms.
“Calhoun High School students have already been notified about this program and began to sign up for it. So, I’m excited about it.” Nichols said.
Nichols said this benefits students who want to join the military and those who want to make informed decisions if they want to join.
Nichols explained the benefits of the programs are that the program promotes patriotism, develops informed responsible citizens, and develops leadership potential.
The names of the classes are called Naval Science one through four.
Nichols added, when a student has a “successful completion” at three years, they are entitled to an advanced promotion.
This program will not only benefit the students who want to join, but the community will show its support.
“We held a special board meeting to get it done as soon as possible, and that’s how much the board thinks about it,” Nichols said.
The district has a list of possible instructors that will run the program, and currently, they are making calls, Nichols said.
The NDCC classes begin this Fall.