The Calhoun High School Sandcrab Band made a jump in accomplishment by advancing to finals during the Area Marching Band Competition.
Last year, the band made a First Division Rating in Region Marching, an accomplishment that has not happened since 2009. The band had placed 7th out of 14 bands. In a normal year, bands that have made the Finals (top 10) in Area Marching Competition would re-compete for State Qualification (1st, 2nd and 3rd place) later the same day. Due to Covid, UIL temporarily changed the contest procedures and bands that made Finals did not re-compete allowing the top three bands to qualify for State Competition.
“By the band placing as high as it did puts Calhoun on many high school band’s radar for future contests,” said head band director Jaime Vela.
“These students have had a rough start with unforeseen obstacles,” Vela said. “The band started the season very carefully and mindful of what it can and can not do, changing the practice area and schedule to accommodate health concerns.
This accomplishment also solidifies the support of these students from the parents, staff of CHS and administration of CCISD.”