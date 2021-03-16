Calhoun High School’s One-Act play was recently awarded first place in district competition out of seven other schools. Seventeen students, in ninth through twelfth grades, participated either on stage or behind the scenes in the fantasy drama “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.
CHS Theatre Director Robin Fuqua said the play started as a fall production, but the students ran into many obstacles with doing an online format show. They then cut it for a UIL One-Act-Play. They have been working on it in that capacity since October.
“Last year, we took first place at the Zone Contest and third place at District,” said Fuqua. “We had advanced to Bi-District when everything was shut down. It was harder this year to get everything together with students getting quarantined and having to wear the masks. It changed how we ran everything. We had to focus more on projection and diction. The students have been rehearsing two to three days a week. They will also practice over spring break for the bi-district competition. They have worked hard to achieve their goals of making it past District.”
CHS senior Steven Spears, 17, took on the part of Orcus one month before the performance when the original student could no longer perform the role.
“Before that, I was the student director, so I already knew the play pretty well. I had the lines down about a week after I was assigned the role,” said Steven. Steven said it felt good to him and his classmates to be named district champions.
“Everyone was really excited, which made us really pumped up. Throughout the play, the cast and crew have bonded a ton,” he said. “Everyone is friendly to one another and if a complication arises, it gets sorted out relatively quickly. And I got a sense that the new people got a taste that all-out hard work was worth it.”
The main focus this year for the students was to just get it done. According to Steven, the pandemic presented a new set of obstacles, but the group pushed through it while staying as safe as possible.
“We just kept rolling with the punches and tried to make the product as great as possible,” he said.
When asked what he will remember most, he said, “My favorite moment from that night (of the performance) was after photos I yelled out, ‘What does she kill?’ and everyone yelled back ‘Monsters!’ It really showed our excitement and unity of our cast and crew. I’m proud of our cast and crew because I feel like they did a great job at doing that.”
Steven has always been interested in being an entertainer and plans to attend Sam Houston State University to pursue a degree in film and television production.
Steven, along with Justine Stanley, recently represented CHS during the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival (narrative division) and scored in the top 12 of the Texas State Semifinals with a detective story based on Film Noir. Steven was the producer of the film. CHS also entered the UIL Theatrical Design Contest in costume, set, make-up, and marketing. Results are still pending this year. Last year, cast member Mia Martinez made it to the State competition in make-up design.
Steven’s father, Andrew Spears, was very impressed by the high school students.
“This play was the best high school performance I’ve seen. The entire cast had great chemistry, and each student played a starring role,” said Andrew. “From start to finish, She Kills Monsters kept my attention and was an emotional ride. I laughed a lot, teared up even more and loved the heartfelt conclusion. I’ve watched this program grow over the past four years. I’m really proud of these students.”
Cast members are Steven Spears (honorable mention All-Star Cast), Mia Martinez (best performer), Justine Stanley, John Hernandez, Aries Diaz (All-Star Cast), Moo Eh, Cloe Maldonado, Javon Vela, (honorable mention All-Star Cast), Alexis Odefey, Anabelle Thurman, Coral Jones, David Aguilera, Dalia Araiza, Alexis Chandler, and Mazi Schoolcraft.
CHS will perform for the bi-district competition at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Bay City High School. The event is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. with a performance starting every hour.