The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the National Merit Scholarship finalists in late April.
According to the official April 22 press release, approximately 1,000 distinguished seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Scholarship Merit Scholarship awards financed by “about 160 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations.”
One Calhoun senior received a corporate-sponsored scholarship and was named a finalist for the Merit Scholarship.
Eighteen-year-old, Anthony Liu, received a $10,000 National Merit Formosa USA Scholarship during last Monday’s Calhoun County ISD Meeting.
Liu talked about receiving the scholarship and being named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
“When I first received the scholarship, I was very excited and also relieved that my hard work paid off,” Liu said.
Liu said he is very honored to be named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
According to the press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, consideration for the scholarship requires a “semifinalist” fulfill some requirements to move on, which includes a written essay, showing of extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions.
“Semifinalists also have to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed their qualifying test performance,” according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation Press Release.
Liu talked about the hard work he put in studying for the SAT tests to be named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
Liu said he did some studying, but he added “mainly” he took a lot of practice tests.
Liu will be attending the University of Texas at Austin after he graduates from Calhoun High School and will be majoring in Electrical Engineering.
“I chose this major because technology is a field that is constantly growing, and I wanted a major that would be promising for my future,” Liu said.
Liu talked about what he’ll miss about being at Calhoun High School.
“The things I will miss most about high school are the friends I have made and just being able to go on school trips with them,” Liu said.
Liu will graduate next Friday at Sandcrab stadium.