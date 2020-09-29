Calhoun High School announced last week that Senior Kelly Xu had been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
According to the press release, a letter of commendation from the high school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) will be presented by the principal to the “scholastically talented senior.”
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to the press release.
A spokesperson from the NMSC states in the press release that those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success.
“These students represent a valuable national resource and recognize their accomplishments as well as the key roles their schools play in their academic development, are vital to the advancement of the educational excellence in our nation,” the spokesperson said in the press release. “We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”