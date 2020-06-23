A Calhoun High School students’ short film is to be presented at the Victoria Independent Film Festival this Fall.
CHS students Mia Martinez (director), Steven Spears (producer and editor), Skyler Rosenbrock (cameraman), and Justine Stanley (props and lighting) put together the short film, “When You’re Alone”.
Martinez, a CHS junior, in her first time directing a film, talked about the short film and the theme of it.
“It is about a young girl who is stuck at work with her mother (who is a teacher) over Christmas break,” Martinez said. “She goes wandering around the school and discovers a monster who chases her. She soon realizes that she is hallucinating and goes to face the monster.”
Martinez wanted to make a film about the “experience” that she had as a child, she said. She added that as a child, she would be stuck in the school while her mom worked late.
“I used to be very scared of the empty school, but as I got older, I realized there is nothing to be afraid of,” Martinez said.
Martinez talked about the challenges and the support from her fellow students during her first time directing a film.
“It was a challenge. It was my first time being a part of the film-making process, much less being the director, so I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Martinez said. “However, all of the people I worked with made it an easy and supportive process, and I really appreciate that.”
Martinez got help from fellow junior Spears, who was the producer of the film, and he talked about what his role was during the film’s production.
“As a producer, it was my job to help Mia with her direction,” Spears said. “She had never directed before and knew me as the movie nerd at school. The first thing she did was call me and give a verbal shot-by-shot explanation of her vision.”
Spears provided the film supplies and helped walk everyone through “how to use the equipment” for the film.
“On set, I was pretty much just an actor who had technical knowledge,” Spears said. “They would ask me for help at first, but they got the hang of things quickly. After that, all I did was give input like everyone else and problem solve with them.”
After the filming was complete, Spears’s job was submitting the film to the film festival, and he said it wasn’t a difficult task compared to making the film.
Martinez and Spears talked about the filming process. Martinez said making the film took a couple of weeks, and shooting the scenes was completed in two days.
The high school allowed the students to film inside during the winter break but was limited, Spears said.
“One hour of which was taken up by Mia applying makeup and waiting for it to settle,” Spears said. “Once we were done with that, we hustled to get as much done as we could. Once we were done filming, we spent four hours sifting through the film and getting it organized.”
Once filming was complete, Spears began editing the raw footage, which took another week.
“After getting everything sorted out, we had a few small edits to make and verify it with the school,” Spears said. “All in all, it took about two weeks of postproduction with about 40-60 hours of work put into it.”
A lot of hard work went into making the film, Martinez said, and especially the cast and crew coming over during the Christmas break to film their scenes.
Martinez and Spears talked about their reaction to receiving the news of their film’s upcoming presentation at the film festival in Victoria.
“I got an email saying that we had gotten into the Victoria Texas Independent Film Festival,” Spears said. “I was in awe, and I immediately called Mia when I got the news and told her. She was excited. Then we spread the news to Skyler and Justine.”
Martinez said they were really “excited and surprised” that their film was selected to be in the festival.
“I thought personally it would be a long shot because we only had a budget of $20 and limited time to shoot the film,” Martinez said.
Spears said they all joked about it and asked if they had money in their budget for a trip to Victoria, and they all replied yes.
“It was great to hear that our film that we put this effort into was accepted,” Spears said.
The students’ sponsor, CHS Theater Director Robin Fuqua, talked about the film. She said they entered it in UIL competition, but it didn’t make it past the first round and later submitted the film for the festival.
Fuqua said the film featured some “interesting camera shots and make-up effects”, and she added that her students worked about three months on the project.
“I am extremely proud of these students and their success, especially since this is the first year for us to compete,” Fuqua said. “They are excited to show the film at the Festival. It’s a wonderful start to build on for the future.”
Martinez said she would like to thank Mrs. Fuqua for encouraging her and her fellow classmates to enter the film into UIL competition and added having Fuqua’s “constant support and guidance.”
She added she wanted to thank Principal Nicole Amason for giving her and classmates permission to use the high school as their film location.
“Finally, to my friends and family who were involved and supported me; without whom it wouldn’t have been possible, thank you,” Martinez said.
Spears said everyone was an important part of the GoGo Production Team; Martinez, Rosenbrock, Stanley, and himself.
“The act of making this film was fun, and we are planning to make more. I’m looking forward to it,” Spears said. “I would also like to thank my dad for having my back throughout the entirety of the production and encouraging me to submit it to the film festival.”
The film will be presented, along with 40-plus other films, at the festival in Victoria in the fall.