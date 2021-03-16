Sandcrabs soccer makes history
For the first time in Calhoun’s soccer program history, the Sandcrabs are district champions.
The Sandcrabs took care of business in their final three games of the season with wins against Beeville, Rockport, and Palacios after suffering their first loss against Yoakum.
Calhoun beat the Palacios Sharks, 6-1, on Monday to capture its first district title.
Calhoun head soccer coach Esequiel Quiralte is in his fourth season with the team and made history once before after taking the team to the program’s first playoff appearance in 2019.
The team completed the goals set by Quiralte at the beginning of the season, making the playoffs and clinching the district title.
Quiralte said when he has a group of kids that enjoy being on the field, working hard in practices, and winning games, it is easier on him.
“It helps us coaches to work more in a direct way to higher expectations because these kids love the game,” Quiralte said. “These kids work hard every day in practice and in the games, and they concentrate, they listen, and do what we instruct them.”
It was a big night for senior striker Jose Ledezma, starting off the Sandcrabs with a penalty kick goal and earning two more goals to secure his second hat trick against Palacios in his final home game.
Ledezma said he always wanted to win a district title since he started playing for Calhoun in 2017, and he added he wants to thank Coach Quiralte because he was the one who taught him everything.
This was the final home game for seniors Ledezma, Saul Rodas, Marco Martinez, Kyaw Po Lo, and Jon Na Tha, and they were honored on Seniors and Parents Night.
Ledezma experienced a lot of feelings after playing his last home game and capping it off with three goals.
“It feels good. I liked to finish it off with three goals, and I’m really happy,” Ledezma said.
One lucky Sandcrab player was named honorary senior for the ceremony. Junior Alvaro Heredia, the foreign exchange student from Spain, celebrated his final game with the seniors and scored the team’s final goal of the game.
Heredia capped off his first and only year with the team as part of the program’s first district title.
“It’s incredible. I cannot really describe it as I came here one year, and we make history, district champions for the first time. It’s really an honor to be part of this team.” Heredia said.
Heredia has helped the team to excel beyond expectations, and he said the coaches told him that he would be helping the team out.
“I’m really happy to help the team this way. I came here only one year and made the team stronger. That really makes me happy,” Heredia said.
Quiralte was proud to have both Ledezma and Heredia on the team.
“Any coach that has players like Jose Ledezma and Alvaro…I am happy to have them both [on the same team],” Quiralte said.
The eyes are set for the 4A UIL playoffs, and Ledezma and Heredia are going to help the underclass player’s focus in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’re gonna face hard teams from now on, and we just motivate them with that state championship is our main goal right now,” Heredia said.
Ledezma, who was part of the team’s first playoff appearance, likes to help motivate his underclassmen in preparation for the playoffs.
“I tell them all the time, you should be really proud to be a freshman district champion, and let’s go to your first year going to playoffs, so let’s get it with everything we’ve got,” Ledezma said.
The Sandcrabs will face one of the teams in 4A District 27 (Pleasanton, La Vernia, Somerset, and Uvalde) in the first round, but those teams are finishing their season this week, according to Quiralte.
“If we want to make greater history we’ve got to face any team and try to win as we did tonight and throughout the whole season,” Quiralte said.