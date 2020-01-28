Words spelled: 144
Rounds completed: 11
Tiebreaker rounds: 2
Final: five students and one alternate left standing to represent Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School in the upcoming Calhoun County ISD District Spelling Bee, Feb. 7.
The JR Elementary bee was Friday, Jan. 24, in the school’s gymnasium.
Representing their school will be Ethan Polk, Beth Boone, Noah Perez, Leyanna Hill, and Nadia Chu. Jeffery Matson is the alternate.
At the end of Round 9, six spellers remained from the field of 20. At the end of the round, two had misspelled their words. Since they did it in the same round, this necessitated a tiebreaker round between Chu and Matson.
Both made it through the first tiebreak round with Chu spelling “HAZMAT” correctly while Matson nailed “perfume”. On the second tiebreaker, Chu correctly spelled “chimney”, but Matson missed “domain”.
Students competed in classroom bees to determine who would participate in the school bee. Competing were Polk, Juan Pablo Miguel, Boone, Meia Cazares, Draiden Johnson, Aubrey Garza, Paul Parfait, Victoria Hu, Bo Vickery, Briley Hoover, Perez, Hill, Chu, Layla Guzman, Brielle Campbell, Brice Petrisky, Trace Myers, Matson, and Kyrah Hahn-String.