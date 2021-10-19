It was a record-setting year at the Calhoun County Fair, which ran Oct. 12-16 at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, with the Thursday auction bringing in $487,950, the unofficial auction total before add-ons are included.
The day before the auction, five first-place pigs wandered around the show pen, prodded now and then by their handlers as the judge looked each one over.
After complimenting the competitors on the quality of their pigs, he selected the pig of Nicole Brown as the grand champion.
“A lot of hard work definitely paid off,” said Brown, who is in her third year of showing pigs.
Coltyn Judd, who has shown pigs for seven years, added another title to his total – reserve grand champion.
“It was amazing,” he said, hurrying to get to the football game that night.
Amid the sounds in the show barn, Madisyn Cossey managed to snag a few zzzs.
“She’s worked hard. She was up at five this morning,” said Crystal Cossey, who, along with Jeremiah Cossey, watched over her.
Madisyn Cossey took reserve grand champion in market steers, and it was her third year showing steers.
The grand and reserve champions of this year’s Junior Livestock Show were:
Market steers: Kaily Critendon, grand champion, sold to Alamo Beach, $11,500; Madisyn Cossey, reserve grand champion, sold to RLB, $6,600.
Market lambs: Kalysta Harger, grand champion sold to David Knight, $4,400; Clay Brumfield, reserve grand champion, sold to Rexco, $2,800.
Market goats: Garrett Medlin, grand champion, sold to Clark Constructor’s, $4,100; Courtlyn Herren, reserve grand champion, sold to First National Bank, $3,250.
Market swine: Nicole Brown, grand champion, sold to Max Midstream, $9,750; Coltyn Judd, reserve grand champion, sold to Midcoast Petoleum, LLC, $5,500.
Turkeys: Bransen Darilek, grand champion, sold to Bubba’s Seafood, $5,500; Madison Walker, reserve grand champion, sold to RLB, $3,750.
Roasters: Briley O’Donnell, grand champion, sold to Lester Contracting, $4,700; Brody O’Donnell, reserve grand champion, sold to HF Genetics, $5,000.
Broilers: Lillian Gossett, grand champion, sold to Port Lavaca Auto Group, $6,750; Max Ondreas, reserve grand champion, sold to Gardenland Nursery, $3,600.
Rabbits: Trenton Taylor, grand champion, sold to HEB and First National Bank, $4,300; Tyler Hataway, reserve grand champion, sold to Melstans $3,300.