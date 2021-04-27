Travis Middle School eighth grade student Jaylen Le, 15, was on a mission when he decided to write a letter to the Ralph Lauren company for a class assignment.
The college and career class assignment was to write a letter to a company or business to see who would respond. Jaylen chose to write Ralph Lauren since the company produces his favorite brand of clothing.
“Ever since I was a little kid, my dad always dressed me in RL, and ever since, I’ve always loved their brand,” he said.
In response to Jaylen’s letter, a Ralph Lauren company representative responded by thanking him for his letter praising Ralph Lauren products.
“We hope that you will be a future Ralph Lauren customer and enjoy all the different styles he has to offer,” the representative replied. “As you were so kind in your letter, we have included a special gift for you.”
Included with the response was a pair of Ralph Lauren shoes.
“I got white RL shoes, the ones I’ve always wanted,” Jaylen said. “I was very shocked because this is one of the biggest brands ever, and I didn’t know how to act when they actually sent me the shoes.”
Jaylen’s mom, Alyssa Le, said her son was so happy.
“He loves RL. It is the majority of his clothing,” she said. “He didn’t think he would get a response, and if he did, just thought that he would receive a letter back at the most. So he was smiling ear to ear when he got home from school the day he did receive his letter and shoes.”
Jaylen enjoys working out and boxing. He plans to work in the fitness industry in either the professional boxing or personal training fields.