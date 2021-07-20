Students from the Piano Studio of Betty Jordan were recently recognized for outstanding musical achievement during the 2020-21 school year.
Four students participated in the National Piano Playing Auditions through the use of Zoom, Face Time, and a video recording. Students playing a national program of 7 compositions and a musicianship test were Giorgio Chen, Olivia Chen, Ryan Xu and Gigi Chen, who earned her high school diploma in music by submitting a 90 minute video recording of an international program consisting of 10 compositions plus a 5-phase musicianship test.
The students were awarded certificates and pins following their successful auditions. Iboya Kovacs of Mission served as the distinguished adjudicator for this annual event.
All students had the opportunity to participate in various recital events throughout the year and the State Theory Exam both sponsored by the Victoria Music Teachers Association.
Gold theory medals were awarded to Giorgio Chen and Ryan Xu. Silver theory medals were awarded to Olivia Chen and Doreen Luo.