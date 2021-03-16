The Calhoun Sandcrabs powerlifting team traveled to Lumberton for the regional powerlifting meet last Friday.
The Sandcrabs had eight lifters in the meet; four of them medaled, and the team finished in second place with 18 points.
Seniors Jakob Cortez and Chase Chapa won first place medals in their respective weight classes and qualified for the state meet.
Senior Damian Chavez and Junior Xavier Smith garnered fourth-place medals in their respective weight classes.
--REGIONAL MEET RESULTS--
Team results: Second place with 18 points
Individual results:
Chase Chapa, 123 lb class, 1st (1,165 lb)
Ehklo Say, 132 lb class, 6th, (905 lb)
Jakob Cortez, 148 lb class, 1st (1,300 lb)
Jose Reynaga, 181 lb class, 7th (1,225 lb)
Xavier Smith, 198 lbs class, 4th (1,280 lb)
Pavan Patel, 198 lbs class, 9th (1,120 lb)
Avery Flood, 308 lbs class, 11th (1,465 lb)
Damian Chavez, SHW class, 4th (1,600 lb)