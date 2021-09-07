Seadrift School’s Students of the Month for August are: Jai’Lynn Boots, Talen Henson, Jada Dean, Gaige Cady, Kaden Houde, Boston Dunn and Zoey Henning
Seadrift School’s Pirates of the Week for the week of Sept. 3 are:
Pre-kindergarten - Kannon Hunt, Colton Zeine.
Kindergarten - Cody Brumfield, Kassy Christy
First grade - Brooklynn Vasquez, Adam Robbins.
Second grade - Rylee Vanwinkle, Maisyn Hernandez.
Third grade - Avalynne Sternadel, Braylee Wooldridge.
Fourth grade - Ayzlin Garza, Memphis Speer.
Fifth grade - Jaidyn Hernandez, Phoenix Gordillo.
Gym - Journee Boots, Dayanara Paulton.