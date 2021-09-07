Seadrift students of the month

Seadrift School Students of the Month for August show their certificates of recognition. (Contributed photo)

Seadrift School’s Students of the Month for August are: Jai’Lynn Boots, Talen Henson, Jada Dean, Gaige Cady, Kaden Houde, Boston Dunn and Zoey Henning

Seadrift School’s Pirates of the Week for the week of Sept. 3 are:

Pre-kindergarten - Kannon Hunt, Colton Zeine.

Kindergarten - Cody Brumfield, Kassy Christy

First grade - Brooklynn Vasquez, Adam Robbins.

Second grade - Rylee Vanwinkle, Maisyn Hernandez.

Third grade - Avalynne Sternadel, Braylee Wooldridge.

Fourth grade - Ayzlin Garza, Memphis Speer.

Fifth grade - Jaidyn Hernandez, Phoenix Gordillo.

Gym - Journee Boots, Dayanara Paulton.

