National Signing Day returned to Calhoun County Wednesday, Feb. 3.
It is the day where high school athletes sign and commit to the college where they will play their sport.
Four Calhoun High School athletes will continue playing sports while they receive a college education.
Senior Jarius Stewart signed a full-ride scholarship to play football at the United States Air Force Academy.
Stewart was named to multiple all-state teams the past three seasons, was a back-to-back utility player of the year winner, and was named to the all-state team as a defensive back.
Stewart talked about committing to the Air Force Academy versus his other offers.
“I felt like the Air Force Academy was the best offer, you know. I’m going to be able to go there and receive a great education from an academic standpoint,” Stewart said, “but at the same time, after I graduate [college] I’m gonna have job security and everything, so it was just really me thinking about my future.”
Calhoun athletic director and head football coach Richard Whitaker said Stewart had one goal and that was to play Division I Football, and the Air Force Academy is going to give him that opportunity.
“He’ll do great for the Air Force football team, and he’ll thrive in this atmosphere, and he’s gonna be very successful in everything he does and so he’s just that kind of kid,” Whitaker said.
This was a big dream for Stewart to play college ball, he said, and he added that it is a blessing that he’ll be playing at the collegiate level.
Stewart said he is unsure what he’ll be majoring in at this time.
Senior Emme O’Donnell will continue her cross country/track career at Dallas Baptist University.
O’Donnell holds all the modern records in distance running at Calhoun, and she represented her school in several state competitions in Cross Country and Track. Most recently, O’Donnell finished in second place at the 2020 4A State Cross Country meet.
O’Donnell was “super excited” about heading to college and continuing cross country and track.
“I’m super excited. I can’t wait to just continue to grow in running and get better, so I’m very excited to go in as a [cross country and track runner at the] collegiate level,” O’Donnell said.
Whitaker talked about O’Donnell, and he said in his 33 years, he’s never seen a more “fierce competitor” than O’Donnell.
“I’ve watched many of her races,” Whitaker said, “and I know how hard she works, but she is a fierce competitor. She goes out to win every race, and she always gives it her all, and I know she’s gonna do extremely well at Dallas Baptist. It’s going to be a great opportunity for her.”
O’Donnell toured the campus before signing with the school, and she said she felt at home during the visit.
“When I toured it, I really loved the coaches and just the campus. It just felt like home,” O’Donnell said, “and just how it’s Christian based. I know that I’ll get a good education, and it’ll deepen my faith as well as getting better as a runner.”
O’Donnell will major in biology.
Aaron Zapata will continue to play football at Texas Lutheran University as a tight end.
Zapata was named first-team all-district as a tight end and was one of three Sandcrab football players to sign to play college ball.
Zapata said it is a “blessing” and great to be signing to play for Texas Lutheran under a football scholarship.
Whitaker said Zapata is one of those players that worked his tail off to get where he is.
“He [Zapata] took every opportunity he had during the break during the pandemic to daily go out and work hard,” Whitaker said. “He did things he needed to do to get his body right and to work on the skills, work on strength, and you know, those were things that were recognized by several colleges.”
Whitaker added he’s very happy for Zapata and hopes he thrives at Texas Lutheran.
Zapata said he’ll major in sports medicine, and he’s planning on becoming a physical therapist.
Calhoun Fullback Steve Johnson signed to play for Lamar University in Beaumont.
Johnson finished his high school football career as the leader in rushing, touchdowns, and games played as a Sandcrab. He played all four years on the varsity and never played a freshman or JV game.
Whitaker said Johnson was the most decorated football player that ever played at Calhoun.
Johnson was named All-State as a fullback three years in a row and was recently named to the 2020 Whataburger Super Team. He was named 2020 Offensive Player of the Year for 4A District 15.
“He [Johnson] has received every award possible, I think, at every level from many different newspapers and organizations,” Whitaker said, “and when you have all these decorations, you’ve certainly done your work, and the time on the field has paid off.”
Johnson talked about playing football at the college level for Lamar University.
He said it was an amazing feeling signing to play football at Lamar, and he added last year he didn’t receive an offer.
“Through the summer I was really working hard, texting coaches with the season happening. I sent my emails out,” Johnson said, “and really just wanted to acquire something, and this opportunity came about, and it was something that I could not pass up.”
Johnson will major in mechanical engineering.
Whitaker talked about all four athletes representing Calhoun at the college level.
“We know they’re gonna represent us very well, and it’s always exciting to have our kids go on to the next level and do bigger and better things,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added it’s always good talking to the college coaches.
He used former Sandcrabs Caleb Harington and Heath Henke as an example. Whitaker said the coach at Harding University loves having these players on his team.
“It’s always exciting to hear that when you call, you talk to the schools where the kids go to, and they’re just so excited,” Whitaker said. “It just opens the door for future kids from Calhoun because when these kids go places, they do well and people want more Calhoun kids to come there.”
Whitaker added Stewart, O’Donnell, Zapata, and Johnson are perfect examples of “what’s the best of Calhoun,” and they’ll represent Calhoun very well in the college.