PORT O’CONNOR – Children clambered up the steps to get their chance to slide down to land on the cushioned ground as the waves wash ashore in the background.
They also got on board the trout riders and bobbed back and forth with smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the playground installed at Kingfisher Beach.
And, it’s official now, although the new playground area has been up long enough to survive two of this season’s storms.
The Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce hosted a dedication ceremony Saturday replete with hotdogs and children swarming over the equipment.
Darla Parker, president of the chamber, said they used funds from their main fundraiser, the annual Crawfish Festival, to build the playground.
“We are excited about it,” she said.
In addition to the festival funds, Parker said they were encouraged to apply for a grant. It was the first time the chamber had applied for a grant, which netted $35,000 to put toward the playground.
Also, Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese had an ADA-compliant sidewalk installed.
“It’s good for wheelchairs and strollers,” said Parker. “I do want to thank Commissioner Reese for the sidewalk.”
The park is made of recycled plastics with stainless steel fittings that are designed to withstand the coastal environment, said David Ondrias, sales and design consultant for Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks, which installed the playground.
Additionally, the wood chips surrounding the area are made in such a way as to help prevent injuries at the park.
There are benches and shaded areas for parents or grandparents to sit and watch the children play.