The Travis Middle School eighth-graders were treated to a fun and exciting way to learn about chemistry Thursday, Mar. 11.
The Texas A&M University Chemistry Road Show is sponsored by the Dow Chemical Company, the TAMU Department of Chemistry, the TAMU College of Science Outreach Program, and Shell Oil Company and showcases chemistry differently.
Dr. James Pennington, Associate Professor for Chemistry at TAMU, said the program has been going on for more than 30 years.
The program began as an outreach program by Dr. John L. Hogg with the help of Dow, Pennington said. They provide for the program, and it has turned into a statewide program.
“Because of the generosity of our sponsors, we’re able to provide the program free of charge to our hosts,” Pennington said.
Chemistry and science are part of the core curriculum for these students, and the importance of making it fun and exciting is the key to the program.
Science, and “chemistry in particular,” can be dry and hard to relate to if the students just see the “equations and formulas” on a page, Pennington said.
“Seeing the science in action with dramatic effect can both spark their interest and motivate them to do the hard work because it is connected to that interest,” Pennington said.
Pennington enjoyed seeing the reactions from the students in the audience, and he said that’s the fun of the show.
As a professor at TAMU, Pennington said he enjoys building relationships with the students over a long time.
“There [at TAMU] they have to work the exams and things, whereas here, I just get to enjoy seeing them [the students], have fun and get excited about it,” Pennington said.
Hopefully, the show will help motivate the young students so that teachers will have them do the “hard work” of science and demonstrate its importance, Pennington said.
The chemistry show closed with a literal bang, with four CCISD staff members blowing up four balloons with two different banging sounds.
Pennington said if you blow something up, no matter what happens, “everybody will be happy.”