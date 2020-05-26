With graduation for the Calhoun High School Class of 2020 happening this Friday, three sets of twins will be graduating together.
Payton and Pierston Salinas, Joseph and Gabrielle Beebe, and Levi and Jax Stringham are the three sets of twins that will walk across the stage this Friday.
The twins talked about how exciting that three sets are graduating in 2020.
“It’s pretty crazy, I’m really good friends with all of the twins,” Payton said. “And I know they are really good kids, really smart, and I hope everything goes good for them.”
Joesph said that it is pretty cool knowing that he and his sister, Gabrielle, are one of many twins that are graduating at Calhoun High School.
“I just think it’s crazy knowing that there is a lot of twins,” Gabrielle said.
As every twin goes through this in life, the twins talked about what is it like being a twin.
“It feels normal being a twin. People ask a lot because we [he and Jax] don’t look alike,” Levi said.
Jax talked about being a twin, and he said it’s just like having a normal brother.
The Beebe twins talked about how people are shocked that they are twins.
“I get it all of the time. It’s just weird because everyone says we look alike after we tell them we are twins,” Gabrielle said.
Pierston talked about growing up as a twin with his brother Payton, and he said it felt normal because he always grew up with him just like a friend.
The twins’ mothers, Melissa Salinas, Rachel Baker, and Krystal Stringham, talked about their children graduating together.
Salinas talked about her sons graduating together with two more sets of twins.
“I think it was awesome, all of the twins are awesome,” Salinas said. “It was a lot of work when they [Payton and Pierston] were little, but growing up, I think better because they can lean on each other, and they become like best friends.”
Stringham talked about her twins, Levi and Jax, graduating this year, and she is proud of all five of her boys.
“These are my fourth of my five, and I got one after them,” Stringham said. “Levi was head cheerleader this year and has lots of accomplishments, and Jax worked full time the entire year.”
Stringham added that Levi and Jax have maintained their grades and both have done great.
Stringham talked about her twins being friends with the other two sets of twins who are graduating.
“I think it is neat, they have so many sets of twins in their class,” Stringham said. “They are really good friends with both sets of twins, so it is been a neat thing.”
Baker talked about her twins, Joseph and Gabrielle, graduating with two more sets of twins.
“It’s crazy, but it is also amazing because there are other parents that have felt my pain,” Baker said.
Baker said it is amazing that her twins are graduating together, but it is sad also.
“It makes me cry because I am losing two children instead of one child,” Baker said. “Most parents take that one child and keep going, but parents of twins; we’re losing two at once.”
Baker is looking forward to what her twins will do in the future, and she added she hopes they have twins as well to know their pain.
Here are the twins’ plans after high school:
Salinas Twins: Pierston is planning to attend Victoria College to take of his basics and later transfer to Kingsville to get his engineering degree. Payton is planning on being an operator at Formosa Plastics.
Stringham Twins: Levi plans to attend Victoria College and major in interior design. Jax is planning on going to Victoria College too but is undecided on a major.
Beebe Twins: Gabrielle has plans to go to Victoria College to become a nurse, and her brother Joseph will be joining the United States Marines Corps.