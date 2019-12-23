Travis Middle School students participated in the Ditch the DJ fundraiser event in the month of December.
According to Sheryl Cuellar, the Parent Teacher Organization secretary, the students donate one dollar to either keep or take down the song, “Dominique the Donkey.”
“What we do we find a really awful song…it’s usually a preschool song, or this is the most annoying song.” Cuellar said.
Cuellar talked about how Travis didn’t have a PTO for several years and added members of the PTO children are students at the school.
“This is an important age for kids when they are becoming who they are, and we wanted to change that,” Cuellar said.
The money raised from the Ditch the DJ event goes towards the teachers to “show appreciation” or towards the students for “trips or rewards,” Cuellar said.
Cuellar added the PTO tries to host several fundraisers throughout the year, and one of them is “ditch the DJ.”
Cuellar talked about the students participating in the event and how much fun they were enjoying.
The event is something where the teachers and students can have fun and act goofy, Cuellar said. She added it is something that students don’t see outside of the classroom.
“They [the students] are having a lot more fun with it,” Cuellar said. “And we’re getting really good reception from both (teachers and students).”