Doreen Luo, a 13-year-old Travis Middle School Student, took home first place in the Regional Spelling Bee in Victoria last weekend.
By winning the Regional Spelling Bee, Luo qualified to compete in the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.
Luo spoke to the Port Lavaca Wave on Monday about winning the Regional Spelling Bee and qualifying for the National Spelling Bee in her final year of competing.
Luo completed 14 rounds in the Regional Bee. She said she was eliminated in the first round the last time she went to the Regional, and she said she was going to do her best in this one and added she wasn’t “really nervous.”
The final word Luo spelled was “optimum,” and she said by rule in regionals, once you spell your word, you must spell the “championship word.”
Luo talked about winning the competition and how she felt about qualifying in the National Spelling bee.
“I’m really happy because this is my last year,” Luo said. “I’m an eighth-grader, so I can’t do it next year in high school, so it’s like my dream come true.”
Luo has been competing in the spelling be since the fourth grade and made it to her first regional spelling be in the fifth grade and continued from sixth to eighth.
She talked about getting over the regional hump, and said “it’s a big step” for her, and it is a good experience and she “really wants to go and just see it.”
Luo spoke about representing her school and the city of Port Lavaca, but she isn’t quite sure how to process that.
“I’m not really sure…it’s just bigger because I’m not gonna just represent Travis anymore. Tt’s gonna be like our whole region and stuff,” Luo said. “I guess it’s pretty cool once you think about it.”
The National Spelling starts on Saturday, May 24 and concludes Friday, May 29, and Luo talked about the mental preparation for the big competition in D.C.
Luo said that she and her mom, Christina Lin, will be going “in-depth” instead of just memorizing the words and the vocabulary.
Luo added that her dad, David Luo, helps her with an app that they use at home, and she even gets help from her friends at school.
“When I’m at school, my friends, Aaron, Celeste, and Tammy, they help me with like just reviewing it,” Luo said. “And sometimes my friend Courtland, he helps me too.
Luo will not be alone at the National Spelling Bee; she’ll be taking her parents to Washington D.C. to see her compete with hundreds of other kids.
The National Spelling Bee kicks off Saturday, May 24.
For more info about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, please go to their website at www.spellingbee.com.